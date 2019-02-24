Three dead and 11 admitted in King George Hospital after mistakenly consuming 'unknown liquid' for Vippa toddy

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: In a tragic incident happened at Sundarayya Nagar (Uppara Colony) of Pedagantyada Mandal under Gajuwaka PS limits, three persons died and another 11 were struggling for life at King George Hospital as they all allegedly consumed a colourless, unknown liquid on Saturday night and Sunday morning. Among the 11 admitted in the KGH, the health condition of V Chinna Rao and V Ramanamma said to be critical and they were put on ventilator machine in the ICU ward. Remaining patients are undergoing treatment at the KGH emergency ward.

District Collector K Bhaskar along with other officials visited the victims at KGH and assured them best treatment and all sorts of support. Gajuwaka Police registered the case and investigation is on. The samples of consumed liquid were collected by the police and Excise department officials and sent for chemical analysis tests. Gajuwaka ACP Pravinkumar and CI K RamaRao rushed to the spot and inquired about the incident.

According to the police and villagers. Vadapalli Appadu, along with a group of 9-10 members from four families getting livlihood through pig rearing profession. On the evening of Saturday, they collected a black plastic tin having colourless liquid from a nearby dumping yard.

After opening the tin and through its smell, the group mistakenly thought that.. it is 'Vippa toddy' and few of them including P Appayyamma and others consumed the liquid. Later in the wee hours of Sunday, Appayyamma found dead at her bed and the family members and neighbours felt it is a natural death. After performing last rights to Appayyamma, the group again consumed the balance liquid in the black plastic tin.

After few hours, by the evening of Sunday, V Kondodu and Appadu developed severe stomach burning, motions and vomiting and died. Meanwhile, 11 others were also started suffering from the same symptoms. Family members of the victims informed the things to the police and immediately police officials rushed to the location. After inquiry, police shifted the 11 victims along with V Appadu dead body to the KGH as Kondodu family shifted the body to another local private hospital.

As they got the information, KGH staff immediately shifted the victims to the emergency ward and started treatment. As Chinna Rao and Ramanamma health condition deteriorating, they were immediately shifted to the ICU and put on ventilators support. "After 42 hours only we will give any assurance for their lives. Remaining all are undergoing treatment and the one body sent to the martuary" Dr G Arjuna, Superintendent of KGH told TNIE.