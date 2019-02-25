Home States Andhra Pradesh

Three die, two serious after drinking toxic chemical

Three persons died and 11 were hospitalised after consuming an unknown chemical mistaking it for ‘vippa sara’ at Uppara Colony of Sundarayya Nagar in Pedagantyada mandal.

VISAKHAPATNAM: Three persons died and 11 were hospitalised after consuming an unknown chemical mistaking it for ‘vippa sara’ at Uppara Colony of Sundarayya Nagar in Pedagantyada mandal. The condition of two of them was critical, doctors treating them said.

According to Gajuwaka police and villagers, on Saturday some pig-rearers found a plastic can containing a colourless liquid at a nearby dump yard. Thinking that it was ‘vippa sara’, some of them consumed it. 
By early hours of Sunday, an elderly woman, P Appayyamma, was found dead in her bed. Her family and neighbours thought it was a natural death. They performed the last rites of the woman on Sunday and once again consumed the liquid.

By evening, they suffered severe stomach pain, motions and vomiting. Sensing that things were turning worse, they informed the police who rushed to the locality with an ambulance and shifted all of them to the King George Hospital and other nearby hospitals. Two of them, V Appadu (55) was declared dead by the time he was shifted to KGH while Kondodu (60) died at a private hospital.

chemical sent for analysis Vizag city police and excise officials collected samples of the chemical substance and sent them for analysis

