920 metric tonne crude column transported from shipyard to refinery

A large number of people thronged the Scindia Junction in the morning to witness the gigantic task.

Published: 25th February 2019 07:49 AM

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A 920 metric tonne vacuum column was transported from Hindustan Shipyard Ltd to HPCL refinery here on Sunday. The authorities have made elaborate arrangements for smooth transport of the huge vacuum column. A large number of people thronged the Scindia Junction in the morning to witness the gigantic task.

Last Sunday, 680 MT crude distillation column was transported from shipyard to refinery at Malkapuram. The crude and vacuum columns are the main equipment in the crude distillation unit (CDU) being set up under `21,000-crore Visakh Refinery Modernisation Project of HPCL. The project management consultant is Engineers India Limited (EIL). 

The vacuum column is approximately 63 metre long with a diameter of 12 metre. It is the largest equipment in single piece to be received in HPCL-Visakh Refinery. Both the columns were manufactured by Larsen & Toubro Limited at Hazira in 18 months at an estimated cost of `53 crore.
For ensuring better quality as well as expedite the project, the columns have been procured in a single piece construction. 

Considering their length, girth and weight, these columns were transported around the coastline of the Indian sub-continent and around Sri Lanka, using a 280 class, 7,000 MT capacity barge, with a 2,000 HP tug from Surat to Visakhapatnam, with a total voyage time of 30 days, according to  US Sarma, Chief Manager-PR of HPCL, and VV Ravi Kumar, General Manager of VRMP.
From the jetty, the columns have been transported by road to HPCL Visakh Refinery, using 32 x 32 sets of hydraulic axles comprising 512 wheels and propelled by an 800 HP power pack.
HPCL authorities thanked the State government, GVMC, AP police, traffic police, APTransco, APEPDCL and Visakhapatnam Port Trust for  their support in ensuring smooth transport of the two columns.

