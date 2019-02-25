Home States Andhra Pradesh

AP invited to energy meet in Germany: CM Chandrababu Naidu

Published: 25th February 2019 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2019 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu

AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said the tireless efforts of his government to make the State number one in energy efficiency were receiving appreciation even from other countries.
In a teleconference with Energy department officials, he said Germany-based GIZ (Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit) German Development Agency has invited State government to participate in a one-week-long knowledge exchange programme on ‘Energy Efficiency Building Transformation Roadmap 2030- Policy and Enforcement Framework’ in Germany from February 25 to March 1. 

He said the Andhra Pradesh would participate in the programme and showcase its best practices in energy efficiency. The programme, he said, is expected to give a big boost to widen energy efficiency at the State-level. The State government has nominated a chief executive officer of AP State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM) to attend the programme.

The CM said energy efficiency is one of the top priorities of the government, which is keen on adopting global technologies to strengthen the power sector. 

“We have to search, examine and adopt the advanced technologies coming up worldwide on the energy efficiency front,” he said. Energy Minister K Kala Venkata Rao congratulated principal secretary (energy) Ajay Jain for getting universal recognition for implementing energy efficiency measures in the State. 

