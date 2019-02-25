Jagan Mohan Reddy banks on three mass contact programmes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The YSRC is banking on the three mass contact programmes — Ninnu Namma Babu, Anna Pilupu and Samara Shankaravam — for the party’s electoral victory.

YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who had completed his 3,648-km Praja Sankalpa Yatra, has embarked on these three campaigns aimed at reaching out to the masses as well as the party workers at the booth level.

“The response to these campaigns are overwhelming,’’ party spokesperson Ambati Rambabu said. Party leaders said the campaigns are aimed at keeping the momentum of Praja Sankalpa Yatra alive.

The party launched the Ninnu Nammam Babu (We don’t trust you, Babu) campaign to provide a platform to the public to declare their ‘no confidence’ on the Chandrababu Naidu’s government. “To take the message to as many people as possible, all 175 YSRCP Assembly coordinators visited 20 villages each and conducted village-level meetings focusing on Naidu’s failures. After eliciting their grievances, the YSRC leaders have put up hoardings in the villages highlighting the no-confidence of local people on Naidu,’’ a party leader said.

Simultaneously, the party is taking up Jagan Anna Pilupu campaign to create a network of village-level neutral influencers, who will act as a link between Jagan and the people at the grass-root level. After writing personalised letters to over 60,000 neutral influencers, Jagan is interacting with them at the district level. These influencers are asked to give inputs and suggestions which could help Jagan create a blueprint for AP’s future.

The Samara Shankaravam meetings were being taken up for Jagan to interact with the party’s network of 505,120 booth-level workers.

During the Ninnu Nammam Babu campaign, over 6,000 cars with stickers on their rear windowpane roamed across the State. A website — www.ninnunammambabu.com — was also provided for the people to express their no-confidence on Naidu.