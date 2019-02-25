Home States Andhra Pradesh

Jagan Mohan Reddy banks on three mass contact programmes

The YSRC is banking on the three mass contact programmes — Ninnu Namma Babu, Anna Pilupu and Samara Shankaravam — for the party’s electoral victory. 

Published: 25th February 2019 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2019 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

Jagan

YSRC chief Jagan Mohan Reddy. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The YSRC is banking on the three mass contact programmes — Ninnu Namma Babu, Anna Pilupu and Samara Shankaravam — for the party’s electoral victory.

YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who had completed his 3,648-km Praja Sankalpa Yatra, has embarked on these three campaigns aimed at reaching out to the masses as well as the party workers at the booth level.

“The response to these campaigns are overwhelming,’’ party spokesperson Ambati Rambabu said. Party leaders said the campaigns are aimed at keeping the momentum of Praja Sankalpa Yatra alive.
 The party launched the Ninnu Nammam Babu (We don’t trust you, Babu) campaign to provide a platform to the public to declare their ‘no confidence’ on the Chandrababu Naidu’s government. “To take the message to as many people as possible, all 175 YSRCP Assembly coordinators visited 20 villages each and conducted village-level meetings focusing on Naidu’s failures. After eliciting their grievances, the YSRC leaders have put up hoardings in the villages highlighting the no-confidence of local people on Naidu,’’ a party leader said. 

Simultaneously, the party is taking up Jagan Anna Pilupu campaign to create a network of village-level neutral influencers, who will act as a link between Jagan and  the people at the grass-root level. After writing personalised letters to over 60,000 neutral influencers, Jagan is interacting with them at the district level. These influencers are asked to give inputs and suggestions which could help Jagan create a blueprint for AP’s future. 

The Samara Shankaravam meetings were being taken up for Jagan to interact with the party’s network of 505,120 booth-level workers.  

During the Ninnu Nammam Babu campaign, over 6,000 cars with stickers on their rear windowpane roamed across the State.  A website — www.ninnunammambabu.com — was also provided for the people to express their no-confidence on Naidu.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jagan Mohan Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rami Malek accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for 'Bohemian Rhapsody' at the Oscars. (Photo | AP)
OSCARS 2019: This is how Rami Malek identified with late Freddie Mercury
Senior journalist Priya Ramani outside the Patiala House Court after getting bail in a defamation case filed by former Union Minister M J Akbar, in New Delhi on 25 February,2019. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
M J Akbar defamation case: Priya Ramani gets bail
Gallery
Joining the 5G-enabled smartphone bandwagon, Chinese technology giant Huawei on Sunday unveiled its first 5G foldable phone at USD 2,607 (1.85 lakh (Photo | Twitter)
IN PICS | Huawei unveils Mate X 5G-enabled foldable phone priced at Rs 1.85 lakh
The fashion on display at the Oscars this year saw everything from a 128.54 carat Tiffany diamond to a dress made of 42 pounds of gold. If there is one thing that stood out, it was the explosion of pink on the red carpet. And bling. Lots of bling! Check o
Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion: Our favourite looks from a night of pink and bling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp