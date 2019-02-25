Jagan plan to play Bihar-model caste politics won’t work in AP, says CM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Citing the remarks of TRS working president KT Rama Rao that the YSRC will come to power in AP, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday said the “connivance” between the YSRC and TRS has once again come to the fore.

Addressing a gathering after welcoming former Union Minister Kishore Chandra Deo into the party fold, the Chief Minister accused the Opposition of conspiring against the State’s interest by joining hands with the BJP and TRS.

“In my 40-year political life, no one has accused me of indulging in casteist politics,” he said and accused YSRC chief Jagan Mohan Reddy of playing ‘Bihari politics’ in AP by engaging a consultant to rake up cast conflicts in the State like that in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. He said he will no longer allow Jagan and his Bihari consultant Prashant Kishore’s ‘drama’.

Decrying the ‘injustice’ done to the State by the BJP-led NDA government, he said if Narendra Modi

becomes Prime Minister again, it will spell doom to AP. “To ensure that the development in the State continues and to protect it from the ill-intentions and conspiracies of others, people have to ensure that TDP will retain power,” he stressed and advised the BJP, YSRC, and TRS to contest together instead of indulging in ‘shadow politics’. He called upon people of North Andhra to confront Narendra Modi, when he comes to Visakhapatnam to address a public meeting on March 1, on the status of Tribal University, Visakhapatnam Railway Zone, Visakhapatnam Metro Rail, promised aid to Hudhud cyclone victims and backward districts development package.

Describing Kishore Chandra Deo as a tall leader and that he should not be compared to Jagan, the TDP chief said Deo is known for his decent and sincere politics, while Jagan is known for criminalising politics.

Condemning the obstruction of Congress Bharosa Yatra by the YSRC in Nellore, stone-pelting on Jana Sena activists and ‘frequent attacks’ on the TDP activists and even mediapersons, Naidu said such ‘rowdyism’ should not be tolerated anymore.

He claimed that it was YS Rajasekhara Reddy who issued Bauxite mine leases, putting the lives and culture of tribals in peril. “It was the TDP government which cancelled those bauxite mining leases and it was Deo who strived to protect the rights of tribals,” he said.

Naidu called upon tribals of Araku valley to ensure victory for TDP candidates in all the seven Assembly segments of the valley and the Araku Lok Sabha constituency.

Speaking on the occasion, Deo was all praise for Naidu. “All he aspires for is development. He ensured the development of Hyderabad and now with the same spirit he striving for the development of Andhra Pradesh post bifurcation,” he said.