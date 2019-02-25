Home States Andhra Pradesh

Pawan Kalyan hints at post-poll alliance, says government minus Jana Sena is not possible in AP

The actor-turned-politician called upon people to give a chance to the youngsters to cleanse the corrupt political system prevails in the State.  

Published: 25th February 2019 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2019 06:41 PM

Jena Sena chief Pavan Kalyan

Jena Sena chief Pavan Kalyan addressing a public meeting at Kondareddy Fort in Kurnool on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Hinting at possible post-poll alliance in the State, Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan has said that no government will be formed in AP without Jana Sena’s support. He said positive politics would bring the much-needed change in society. 

The actor-turned-politician called upon people to give a chance to the youngsters to cleanse the corrupt political system prevails in the State.

He was speaking at a public meeting in Kunrool. The JSP chief started his three-day Kurnool visit on Sunday evening. He reached Orvakal airport by a helicopter and travelled to the city by road. He conducted a road show from C Camp Circle to Kondareddy Fort, where he addressed the public. He called upon the people to join the movement to change the present political system, which he said, is riddled with corruption, inefficiency and favouritism.

“I have no ambitions unlike Opposition Leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Chandrababu Naidu, who are always trying for the CM seat. If you ask me to work as CM, I will do it. Or you give me any other opportunity, I will happily do it,” Pawan said and asked the people to give a chance for a new leadership. 

