VISAKHAPATNAM: Uttarandhra Charcha Vedika on Sunday constituted a six-member expert committee to prepare North Andhra declaration.

Speaking to mediapersons here, former minister and Uttarandhra Charcha Vedika convener Konathala Ramakrishna said the committee with KS Chalam as convener will visit the three north coastal districts and prepare the draft declaration basing on a 30-point agenda of the Vedika and submit it on March 3.

He said the draft declaration will be put in public domain and, after receiving suggestions, the final declaration will be released on March 15.

Ramakrishna said all parties would be urged to adopt the declaration in their manifesto for 2019 elections.

The Vedika, in its agenda among other things, wants all parties in the region to make their stand clear on development of North Andhra, announcement of KBK and Bundelkhand-type package for North Andhra and Rayalaseema, allocation of at least 10 to 15 per cent grants in the State budget for North Andhra, reservation for youth from the region in employment, setting up of railway zone in Visakhapatnam, steps to help Uddanam kidney patients, setting up of HC bench in Visakhapatnam and also Girijan University in North Andhra, steps to end exploitation of natural resources in Agency areas, upgradation of VIMS into AIIMS, special focus on fishermen and their employment, launching of works of metro rail, steps to protect environment, allocation of Rs 5,000 crore for speedy completion of Utttarandhra Sujala Sravanti, completion of all pending irrigation projects including Vamsadhara, Jhanjhavati and Bahuda rivers, construction of satellite ports at Bhavanapadu and Nakkapalle, special category status with tax incentives for industries and payment of compensation to oustees of Polavaram project.

Ramakrishna said other members of the committee are former Union energy secretary EAS Sarma, former vice-chancellors KV Ramana and Mutyala Naidu, former MP D VG Sankara Rao and former chief engineer S Satyanarayana. He demanded a white paper from Central government giving details of promises fulfilled under the Bifurcation Act and funds sanctioned to the State. Lok Satta president Bheesetti Babji, Railway Shramik Union leader Ch Gandhi, Uttarandhra Rakshana Vedika convener S S Shiva Sankar and others were present at the press meet.