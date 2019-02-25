Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP, opposition creating hurdles to Congress yatra, says Raghuveera Reddy

He accused the State government of wilfully neglecting police security to the bus yatra. 

By Express News Service

Speaking to the media here on Sunday, Raghuveera said that they would stage a protest against Prime Minister's proposed public meeting in Visakhapatnam after obtaining police permission. He questioned as to why the police failed to provide protection to the Praja Yatra in Venkatagiri constituency. "Former minister Anam Ramnarayana Reddy has been trying to show his loyalty to party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy by obstructing our yatra," he said. 

Speaking to the media here on Sunday, Raghuveera said that they would stage a protest against Prime Minister’s proposed public meeting in Visakhapatnam after obtaining police permission. He questioned as to why the police failed to provide protection to the Praja Yatra in Venkatagiri constituency. “Former minister Anam Ramnarayana Reddy has been trying to show his loyalty to party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy by obstructing our yatra,” he said.

He announced that Congress was going to introduce constituency-wise manifesto.

“We have received more than 1,300 applications for contesting Assembly and Parliamentary constituencies across the State. Pradesh Congress Screening Committee would finalise and shortlist, and announce the candidates by March 8 or 9,” Raghuveera Reddy said.

The popularity of Narendra Modi has declined in the State as only 12 per cent of people want to see him as Prime Minister. It was 74 per cent in 2014, he pointed out. Reddy said that 74 per cent of people in AP want Rahul Gandhi to become PM.

