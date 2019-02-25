Woman ends life after hubby’s suicide with two kids

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Two days after Balaga Gurunatha Rao and his two sons committed suicide by jumping before the running train at Kameswaripeta of Narasannapeta mandal on Wednesday, his wife Rajeswari, in the early hours of Saturday, committed suicide by jumping before the running train at Kollavanipeta of Narasannapeta mandal.

Unable to bear the tragedy, Rajeswari took the extreme step. According to a village source, Rajeswari from PN Colony of Narasannapeta got married to Gurunatha Rao of Kollivanipeta in Narasannapeta about five years ago. While Rajeswari was an ANM at the Primary Health Centre (PHC), Gurunath Rao was a private employee. It was learnt that the couple used to quarrel frequently for silly reasons.

On Wednesday evening, Gurunatha Rao (40), along with his two children - Rohit Kumar (4) and Gnana

Sai (2) - jumped before the running train at Kameswaripeta. Earlier, he told his wife that they were going for a walk. Rajeswari went into shock after learning that her husband and kids were no more. Rajeswari on Friday conducted the last rites at the burial ground. As she could not recover from shock, she had been spending time looking at the family photo throughout the day until she too died.