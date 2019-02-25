Home States Andhra Pradesh

Woman found murdered at Buddhist caves

The security staff immediately alerted Tadikalapudi police who rushed to the caves and shifted Naveen to Chintalapudi government hospital and from there to the Eluru government hospital.

ELURU: In a shocking incident, a 20-year-old student, T Dharani, was murdered and her male companion, T Naveen Kumar, 21, was found with severe injuries at Guntupalli Buddhist caves in Kamavarapu Kota mandal of West 

Godavari district on Sunday. Keeping in view the murder of a woman, Jyothi, by her boyfriend in similar circumstances at Mangalagiri in Guntur district a few days ago, police are trying to ascertain whether Dharani was done to death after sexual assault by some miscreants or the injured man was responsible for her killing.  

The deceased, a second-year B Sc student, was a resident of Pulla village in MM Puram in the district, while Naveen hails from Ajjaravugudem in Bhimadole mandal and is studying second-year B Com.
According to police, the duo visited the Guntupalli Buddhist monuments located at Jilakarragudem between 10.30 am and 11 am. Around 5 pm, when the security personnel went to the upper portion of the caves, they found Dharani lying dead in a pool of blood. 

Guntupalli Buddhist caves Murder

