AgriGold customers to get money once scrutiny over 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State Cabinet, which met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday, ratified the decision to set up AP Mudiraj, Mutrasi, Tenugolla Finance Corporation, AP Toddy Tappers’ Cooperative Finance Corporation and AP Nagarala and Nagavamsam cooperative finance corporations.

It decided to set up an apex body to do justice to 54 BC castes, said Information and Public Relations Minister Kalava Srinivasulu. The Cabinet also decided to take steps for paying back money to the AgriGold depositors. The government has already released `250 crore to pay the customers, who have deposited below `10,000 with the scam-hit company.

The officials have already completed scrutiny of 8,732 depositors so far, including 593 in East Godavari, 2,376 in Kurnool, 410 in Vizianagaram, 1,228 in Anantapur, 2,972 in Guntur and 138 in Chittoor districts and will commence the process of payment once completing the scrutiny.

The Cabinet also decided to solve the Simhachalam land issue. The cabinet asked the Yanamala Ramakrishnudu committee to study the issue to finalise the regularisation of lands in different categories. The issue will be settled soon by placing the report before the group of ministers.

Subsidy for Adani Group

Subsidy to be given to Adani Group for setting up data centre in Vizag

275 posts in excise dept to be updated to provide promotions to excise employees

Ad hoc promotions to be provided to fill 148 agricultural officers

Financial burden on scribes in construction of houses in Amaravati to be reduced

Cabinet nod to set up drivers empowerment agency with a capital of `10 core in Amaravati to promote welfare and driving skills of auto drivers and other vehicles