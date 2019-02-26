Andhra Pradesh opposition demands probe into Gajuwaka chemical tragedy

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The sleuths of police and Excise and Prohibition department are now seriously working to find out the root cause of the seven deaths in the Gajuwaka ST Colony on Sunday. More so, as allegations had been there that the toxic liquid, which caused seven deaths, was a locally-made arrack and the officials were hiding the fact to evade their responsibilities. The Excise and police officials collected the samples of the liquid and sent them to the Excise regional laboratory, as well as to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) in Hyderabad to get the exact analysis report of the chemical substance.

Though the King George Hospital authorities have identified the chemical as ‘methanol’, police and Excise department officials are waiting for the lab report to chalk out the further course of action in their investigation. District Collector K Bhaskar was reportedly upset with the tragic incident and gave strict instructions to the officials concerned to take appropriate action against the culprits. “We think it is rectified spirit or methylated spirit, which is used in industries.

We need the analysis reports from the government-authorised laboratories to move forward in our course of investigation. We expect to get the reports on Tuesday and immediately we will continue with the investigation with more clarity,” said a police official. On Monday, leaders of various political parties visited the KGH and expressed their grief on the tragic incident. They commiserated with the bereaved family members and assured their full support to them in all their future activities. Leaders of the CPI, CPM, YSRC, Jana Sena and ruling TDP visited the victims, who were undergoing treatment at the KGH and extended their support to the victims.

CPI leader Pydiraju and others demanded a comprehensive magisterial inquiry into the incident to punish the real culprits, who irresponsibly left the toxic chemical in a dustbin. They also demanded `20 lakh ex gratia to each of the bereaved family and `1 lakh to others. CPM leader Ch Narasinga Rao strongly condemned the tragic incident and alleged that due to negligence of the government authorities the incident took place.

If the supervising authorities of Industries and factories performed their duties diligently and if the Excise and police staff did their duties honestly, the tragedy would not have taken place, he said. Even the government officials failed to provide proper treatment to the victims and as a result of this three persons died on Sunday and another four on Monday, he alleged. Gajuwaka MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao commiserated with the families of the victims and assured them of maximum help from the government.