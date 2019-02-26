Efforts on to get Heritage tag for 1000-Pillar temple in Warangal

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: As part of an effort to get World Heritage tag to historical thousand pillar temple built in 1163 AD by Kakatiya king Rudra Deva, Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA) had undertaken a task to remove all the structures which has come around it and take up beautification works around. As per the regulations of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and national heritage rules to achieve the World Heritage tag there was a need to create a 100-metre prohibited and 200-metre restricted zones at the temple site.

Realising that until, the entire temple area, which is presently surrounded by houses and commercial buildings, is removed there is no possibility of the temple getting world heritage tag, hence, KUDA acquired as many as 50 properties at a cost of Rs 20 crore to take up development works.

The KUDA had also acquired 2 acres of land to take up development and beautification works at historical Thousand Pillar temple under Heritage City Development and Augmentation Yojana (HRIDAY) scheme. They are contemplating to develop a beautiful landscape garden on the premises of the temple. The authorities had already spent Rs 40 lakh on landscaping, illumination and parking facilities.

“World Heritage tag to 1000 pillar temple will help in attracting international tourists to Warangal. Even the local tourist footfall to the historic area will increase four fold,”claimed KUDA chairman Marri Yadava Reddy. The 1000 pillar temple and two other sites, Swayambhu temple and Keerthi Thoranas, Warangal Fort and Ramappa temple, which were sent in cultural category for inclusion in Unesco list were dropped by the ASI last November. The state does not have a single site despite there being representations from the year 2010 to Unesco.

Reconstruction and conservation work of the ‘Kalyana Mandapam’ at Thousand Pillar Temple is underway. ‘Kalyana Mandapam’ was dismantled in 2005, several deadlines for finishing the works had not been met. Now the authorities claim that 80 percent work is over and soon it would be completed.

The 1000 pillar temple reflects the magnificence of the Chalukya kings. The temple is built in the shape of a star and constitutes of three shrines, where the presiding deities are Shiva, Vishnu and Surya. As the name of the temple reflects there are one thousand intricately carved pillars. The sculpture of ‘Nandi’ Shiva’s vehicle, carved out of monolithic black basalt stone has a glossy finish which is a splendid example of the expertise of the artisans. The Thousand Pillar Temple is constructed on the slopes of the Hanumakonda hill, on a 1 metre high platform. Many small shrines dedicated to Shiva encircle the garden of the temple.

Criteria for World Heritage Site