Fresh complaint in Jayaram case

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a new twist in businessman Chihurupati Jayaram’s murder case, Jayaram’s uncle Gutta Pichaiah Choudhary lodged a fresh complaint seeking action against miscreants for trespassing into his son-in-law’s residence after his death in Hyderabad.

Earlier, Pichaiah’s daughter and widow of Jayaram, Padmasri lodged a complaint with Jubilee Hills police seeking action on similar allegations.

Following complaint, the investigators are understood to have obtained legal opinion and are likely to register cases against Shikha Choudhary for alleged trespass and taking away a file pertaining to new project prepared by her.