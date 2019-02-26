GHMC chief to file defamation case against Andhra Pradesh MLC G Deepak Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The allegations made by G Deepak Reddy against GHMC Commissioner M Dana Kishore are false and baseless, read a press release issued by GHMC Chief Public Relations Officer K Venkata Ramana on Monday. Deepak Reddy, an MLC from AP, had claimed his land in Hyderabad was occupied illegally by several people, including Dana Kishore.

“Moreover, he has neither submitted any papers related to ownership nor documents pertaining to Sy.No.294 of Gudimalkapur claiming the same,” the statement read. “It is evident that the allegations are made with malafide intention to defame the reputation of the GHMC Commissioner by dragging him into issues for which the GHMC Commissioner is no way concerned.

It is highly objectionable that the Commissioner was involved in a partnership of any of the persons pertaining to the above mentioned land. The action of the said person shows there was a malafide intention to defame the Commissioner and the State Government. As these allegations are highly objectionable M Dana Kishore has decided to file defamation proceedings against them,” the statement said.