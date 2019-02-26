Home States Andhra Pradesh

Man dies of electrocution in Rajahmundry district

A 30-year-old private watchman working in a sub-station at Nunna village died of electrocution on Monday.

Published: 26th February 2019 03:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2019 11:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   A 30-year-old private watchman working in a sub-station at Nunna village died of electrocution on Monday. Nunna police said, the deceased, a native of Rajahmundry, was identified as Kamalakar. The incident took place around 7 am when the watchman tried to warm some water with the help of an immersion rod where he was electrocuted. He came to Nunna a few months go to meet his friend, who is working as a helper at the sub-station. 

