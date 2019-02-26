Man dies of electrocution in Rajahmundry district

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 30-year-old private watchman working in a sub-station at Nunna village died of electrocution on Monday. Nunna police said, the deceased, a native of Rajahmundry, was identified as Kamalakar. The incident took place around 7 am when the watchman tried to warm some water with the help of an immersion rod where he was electrocuted. He came to Nunna a few months go to meet his friend, who is working as a helper at the sub-station.