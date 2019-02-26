Home States Andhra Pradesh

Pawan Kalyan fans, Jana Sena workers in dock

The overenthusiasm of Jana Sena Party and actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan's fans had the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) fuming.

Pawan Kalyan

Jena Sena chief Pawan Kalyan was participating road show and public meeting at Kurnool city on Sunday. (

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: The overenthusiasm of Jana Sena Party and actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan’s fans had the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) fuming. Over 2,000 Jana Sainiks allegedly entered the historical Kondareddy fort unauthorisedly and damaged some decoration material in the ancient structure.

During his three-day tour of Kurnool district, Pawan Kalyan addressed a public meeting near the historical fort on Sunday. The frenzied Jana Sena activists and Pawan Kalyan fans entered the fort and they were said to have damaged flower pots, twisted and damaged some iron rods and grills and also the lawns, the ASI said.

‘JSP leaders tried to give us money’  

Hundreds of Pawan Kalyan fans and Jana Sena activists climbed the fort from all sides in violation of the restriction on it.  When contacted, Krishna Chaitanya, Assistant Director of Archeological Survey of India, told TNIE that some JSP leaders tried to give `50,000 to the fort staff to replace the damaged material. “Our staff refused it and wanted them to replace the damaged items,’’ he said. 

Krishna Chaitanya said he would meet the District Collector and the Superintendent of Police urging them not to give permission to hold rallies within 100 metre radius of the fort henceforth. District JSP leader Suresh Babu said they would work out a compromise with the ASI officials on the issue. Though Krishna Chaitanya said that he had given a written complaint to the police against the “trespassing” of Jana Sainiks, later he denied the same.

Kurnool CI Yugandhar told TNIE that he received an oral complaint and there would be no problem if Jana Sena leaders and ASI officials reach a compromise.  It is learnt that Jana Sena leaders had brought pressure on the staff of Kondareddy fort to withdraw the case filed in the II Town police station.

