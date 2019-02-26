Home States Andhra Pradesh

Poll code clouds over  PM Modi’s rail zone announcement plan? 

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM:   Much hype has been generated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to announce a separate railway zone at the public meeting to be held at Railway Exhibition Grounds here on March 1. However, with the code of conduct is now in force following issuance of notification for MLC elections, there is uncertainty over the announcement by the Prime Minister.  

BJP MP K Haribabu told TNIE that arrangements for the Prime Minister’s public meeting are going on as per schedule and a delegation of party  leaders met Commissioner of Police seeking help for the peaceful conduct of the meeting. Referring to model code of conduct, the MP said the meeting would be held as per schedule. However, he said the much-anticipated statement by the Prime Minister on railway zone will depend on the nod of the Election Commission.

He said the party would seek clarification from the poll panel whether the announcement can be made and a decision would be taken accordingly. The BJP MP said a delegation of party leaders had met Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and emphasised the need for fulfilment of  promise of a railway zone. He said the Railway Minister reacted positively. He made it clear that the party would fulfil the promise during the BJP government’s next tenure if the  poll code comes in the way of implementation now. 

Meanwhile, Uttarandhra Charcha Vedika convener Konathala Ramakrishna said the BJP is not sincere and trying to find escape route regarding  sanction of railway zone. Had the party been so sincere, it should have announced the zone much early. CITU leader Ch Narasinga Rao  said BJP was not interested in giving railway zone. The BJP was trying to cheat people in the name of election code, he said. 

