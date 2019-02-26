TDP and YSRC leaders detained following activists clash in Andhra Pradesh's Ongole

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Tension prevailed in Ongole town on Monday for nearly seven hours with TDP and YSRC activists pelting stones at each other prompting the police to resort to lathi charge. Two constables suffered head injuries in the incident.Trouble started on Sunday night with the TDP activists removing and damaging some flexies erected by their YSRC counterparts for inauguration of the party’s office in Turpu Kammapalem of the town scheduled for Monday.

This apart, some TDP leaders and activists were supposed to join the YSRC party at the event. Opposing the ceremony, the TDP leaders said they would not allow it to happen, which led to tension between the parties from Monday morning.By 10 am, activists in large numbers gathered at the residence of former minister and YSRC leader Balineni Srinivas Reddy, who was supposed to inaugurate the building, and planned to take out a rally to Kammapalem from Lawerpeta.

A huge posse of police was deployed at Balineni’s residence. The leader, who was put on house arrest, was asked not to attend the ceremony. However, Balineni, neglecting the police’s request, took part in the rally saying it was undemocratic of the police to stop him from doing so.Despite the police’s multiple attempts to stop the convoy near Saibaba temple, HCM College Centre, Trunk Road, Masthan Dargah Centre and BVS Hall, YSRC activists continued with their rally and reached Kothapatnam Bus Stand Centre by 2 pm.

Near Two-Town Police Station, around 100 women squatted on the road and raised slogans, ‘Balineni go back’, holding TDP flags. This led to a verbal duel between the groups. Amid this, they rained stones and footwear on each other. Woman head constable P Sridevi and special party constable B Pedda Pitchaiah suffered head injuries due to stone-pelting and were shifted to a hospital.

Police used mild force to disperse the two groups, who regrouped again. Around 4.30 pm, police arrested 20 persons, including Balineni and ex-MLA Garataiah, and shifted them to Tanguturu police station. Meanwhile, a YSRC activist tried to commit suicide by pouring petrol on himself. His attempt was thwarted and he was taken into police custody. Balineni Srinivas Reddy, however, said the party office would be inaugurated at any cost despite the police restrictions. Meanwhile, Prakasam SP K Praveen sent Two-Town Circle Inspector R Rambabu to vacancy reserve following the incident and called for a detailed inquiry.