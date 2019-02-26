‘TDP chief will pay the price in polls’ 

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Attacking Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for politicising Pulwama attacks, Union HRD Minister and BJP senior leader Prakash Javadekar on Monday said, “You will face the consequences (for not trusting the PM) in the elections.”

Javdekar, who addressed the party’s Intellectuals Meet in Guntur on Monday, said even as the nation and other countries condemned the attack and pointed fingers towards Pakistan, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her Andhra Pradesh counterpart reposed full faith in Pakistan Premier Imran Khan rather than Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “He will face the consequences,” he said.

Javadekar, who was part of the team who chalked out the BJP-TDP alliance before 2014, said Naidu should know that he ascended the CM’s post since TDP was in alliance with the BJP. “The TDP got two per cent votes more than YSRC and that’s because of your alliance with the BJP,” he said.

“The Centre, till now gave `2,500 crore for developing the capital city. When I travelled from Vijayawada to Guntur today, I was shocked to find no development; there wasn’t a single building,” the Union minister said.