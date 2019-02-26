Vijaya takes charge as APTA chief 

VIJAYAWADA: Vijaya Krishnan, IAS, took charge as the new chief executive officer of Andhra Pradesh Tourism Authority (APTA) on Monday in Auto Nagar. Krishnan was earlier posted as the Joint Collector, Krishna district. After assuming the office as the new CEO, APTA, Vijaya Krishnan interacted with the officials and employees of APTA. Later, Krishnan also reviewed the progress of the tourism in the State.
