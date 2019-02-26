Home States Andhra Pradesh

West Godavari caves murder: Cops probe rape angle

According to officials involved in the probe, three persons came to the caves around 3.30 pm on Sunday.

Published: 26th February 2019 03:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2019 10:58 AM   |  A+A-

Police statement

Police personnel make enquiries at government hospital in Eluru on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

ELURU: A day after the brutal murder of 20-year-old Sri Dharani at Guntupalli Buddhist caves in Kamavarapu Kota mandal, police on Monday said they suspected the role of three men in it. The investigators were trying to ascertain if the girl was raped before she was killed. Dharani’s boyfriend T Naveen Kumar, who was found with severe injuries beside her body, was also questioned as he gave contradictory versions of the attack in his statement.

A police team led by ASP Eshwar visited the scene of offence on the day and, with the help of sniffer dogs, they collected hair of the deceased, Naveen and two unidentified persons. Seven spe cial teams were formed to speed up the investigation process.

According to officials involved in the probe, three persons came to the caves around 3.30 pm on Sunday. It was only after the police left the crime scene after completing preliminary investigation that they left around 7.30 pm. “It is suspected that the trio hid themselves in the vicinity for the entire duration that the police were there,” a police official said.

Meanwhile, three youths from G Kotthapalli village in Dwaraka Tirumala mandal were taken into custody for questioning, it is learnt. Police investigation also revealed that Dharani (a resident of Pulla village in MM Puram), who attended NCC camp every Sunday, left home on Sunday at 9 am and reached Bhimadole two hours later. Naveen then picked her up and the duo went to Guntupalli caves.

The police suspected that Naveen might have sketched the plan to get rid of her. “He may have brought two of his friends who bludgeoned the girl and tore her clothes to mislead the police that she was raped and killed by some assailants.”Dharani’s body was handed over to her parents after post- mortem. However, the doctors refused to reveal any information. Also, Naveen is undergoing treatment at the government hospital. Meanwhile, Naveen’s family staged a dharna in Eluru and said that the girl was killed as she fell in love with a man of a backward caste. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
West Godavari murder AP Buddhist caves girl murder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Surgical Strike 2: Pak Foreign Minister on what happened at Balakot
Surgical Strike 2.0: This is what Balakot residents have to say
Gallery
Joining the 5G-enabled smartphone bandwagon, Chinese technology giant Huawei on Sunday unveiled its first 5G foldable phone at USD 2,607 (1.85 lakh (Photo | Twitter)
IN PICS | Huawei unveils Mate X 5G-enabled foldable phone priced at Rs 1.85 lakh
The fashion on display at the Oscars this year saw everything from a 128.54 carat Tiffany diamond to a dress made of 42 pounds of gold. If there is one thing that stood out, it was the explosion of pink on the red carpet. And bling. Lots of bling! Check o
Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion: Our favourite looks from a night of pink and bling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp