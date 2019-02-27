Daggubati Purandeswari’s son to join YSR Congress bandwagon

Home States Andhra Pradesh

Daggubati Hitesh Chenchuram aspires to contest from Parachur Assembly segment in the ensuing elections.

Published: 27th February 2019

Daggubati Venkateswara Rao, Daggubati Hitesh Chenchuram

D Venkateswara Rao and Hitesh in Vijayawada on Tuesday I P Ravindra Babu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Daggubati Hitesh Chenchuram, son of former ministers Daggubati Venkateswara Rao and Daggubati Purandeswari, will formally join the YSRC in the presence of party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at Tadepalli on Wednesday.

Chenchuram aspires to contest from Parachur Assembly segment in the ensuing elections. Chirala MLA Amanchi Krishna Mohan too will join the YSRC. Addressing mediapersons here on Tuesday, Venkateswara Rao said his son has been evincing interest in joining politics for the last two years. “He sought our guidance and we advised him to pursue it after taking an informed decision,” he said. Hitesh said he came into politics inspired by his grandfather and former Chief Minister NT Rama Rao’s ‘Samajame Devalayam-Prajale Devullu’ concept. “As my parents are in politics to serve people, I too chose the same path,” he explained.  

On his decision to join the YSRC, Hitesh said he was impressed by Jagan’s Praja Sankalpa Yatra and his determination to improve the people’s living conditions. Stating that the YSRC chief stood by what he says, he exuded the confidence of working with him for serving the people of the State.

Venkateswara Rao, co-brother of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, lambasted the latter’s rule in the State, describing it as ineffective and wayward. He said the God has created four types of organisms — terrestrial, aquatic, amphibious and avian, but Naidu belongs to the unique fifth category.

