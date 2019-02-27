Farmers of Penna ayacut like ‘Telangana Sona’

By Express News Service

NELLORE: RNR 15048, a fine grained blast resistant paddy variety, christened ‘Telangana Sona’, is fast gaining popularity among farmers in Penna ayacut with many farmers evincing keen interest to embrace the new rice culture. RNR 15048 has gained ready acceptance because of its unique grain size, short slender shape, high grain yield potential, high head rice recovery, good cooking quality and above all robust blast resistance characteristics.

One of the striking qualities of this paddy variety is that it can be raised in both kharif and rabi seasons in a short duration of about 125 days. Hyderabad-based professor of Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) has developed the new rice variety to enable the farmers overcome recurring problems associated with delay in monsoon and deficiency in rainfall, besides reaping good harvest with low investment, sources said.

Many farmers under Penna ayacut area, especially in Muthukur, Venkatachalam, Vakadu, Rapur, Balayapalli and Naidupeta have raised Telangana Sona (RNR 15048) in over 5,000 acres in the rabi season.

It is easy to raise ‘Telangana Sona’ in place of BPT due to its suitability for late planting conditions in kharif and potential to reap good yield with low expenditure in both crop seasons, said PR Ratnam, a farmer from Muthukur mandal. “I have raised ‘Telangana Sona’ in 16 acres in rabi season. Cost of raising RNR 15048 in one acre is `20,000 to `24,000 compared to `25,000 to `30,000 for raising BPT variety in one acre,” he added. “There is a good demand from traders for the RNR variety of paddy when compared to BPT.

The use of pesticides is less when compared to BPT variety of paddy,” said K Suresh, a farmer from Venkatachalam mandal.

Low Glycemic Index rice fit for diabetics

Its low Glycemic Index of 51.5 percentage compared to the popular Sona Masuri BPT 5204 rice variety (Glycemic index of 56.5) has made it a preferred choice for health conscious consumers, particularly diabetic patients

New paddy variety bursts onto scene

Prompted by the Telangana farmers’ success in cultivation of the new rice variety, more farmers in Nellore district are showing interest to take up cultivation of ‘Telangana Sona’

It is highly palatable and suits health conscious consumers

RNR 15048 gives a good yield of fine quality of short slender grain