By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: After normal temperature were recorded at many places over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema regions, there would be a drop in temperatures in the next two days due to formation of upper air trough in interior Odisha to North Interior Karnataka running across south Chhattisgarh and Telangana.

In the past two to three days, the maximum temperatures recorded were above normal by two to three ° Celsius that resulted in sweltering heat conditions.