Mother, child stripped, thrashed by relatives 

Bikkavolu police said Nidigatla Mangaveni questioned her neighbour N Solomon Raju and his wife Sesharathnam when they dumped garbage in front of her house.

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: A middle-aged woman and her daughter were allegedly stripped and thrashed by their relatives at Dalit colony in Bikkavolu of East Godavari district on Monday over a dispute on dumping of garbage. The incident came to light on Tuesday when the victims lodged a complaint with police.  

Bikkavolu police said Nidigatla Mangaveni questioned her neighbour N Solomon Raju and his wife Sesharathnam when they dumped garbage in front of her house. A heated argument ensued between them.
The couple, along with their three children Chaitanya, Vinay and Priyanka, thrashed Mangaveni and her 10-year-old daughter when the latter came to her mother’s rescue.

“At the time of the incident, Mangaveni’s daughter was taking bath. On hearing the angry shouts and her mother’s cry for help, she rushed out of the bathroom,” clarified Bikkavolu Sub-Inspector Vinay Pratap. A case was registered against the family of Solomon Raju, a bank manager, under Section 324 RW 34 of Indian Penal Code , the Sub Inspector said.

It is not the first time such a dispute took place between the two families. Similar incident happened in 2016. A complaint lodged against Solomon Raju is still pending, the police said.

Rayadurg civic chief killed in car mishap

Anantapur: Four persons, including the Municipal Commissioner of Rayadurg, were killed and another was critically injured in a road accident on T Veerapuram - Nallampalli road on Tuesday night. The commissioner and his staff came to Anantapur to attend a meeting with senior officials. While returning, their car collided with another car head-on. The deceased were identified as civic chief Ibrahim, revenue official Ameer Basha, revenue inspector Dada Khalandar and driver B Erraswamy. RI Satyanarayana was escaped with minor injuries.

