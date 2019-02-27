Home States Andhra Pradesh

N Chandrababu Naidu to attend opposition meet in Delhi today

The opposition parties feel that without a pre-poll alliance, there are fewer chances of the President inviting them for forming a government if the NDA doesn't have a majority.

Published: 27th February 2019 02:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2019 10:45 AM

N Chandrababu Naidu

AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will leave for New Delhi on Wednesday afternoon
for attending the non-BJP parties’ meeting to be organised by the Congress. During their first meeting, the parties have taken an in-principle decision on forming a pre-poll alliance against the BJP-led NDA. The Wednesday meeting is expected to take a final decision on the alliance plan. 

The Opposition leaders feel that even if the BJP-led NDA gets less number of seats than the parties opposing it, the chances of the President inviting them for forming govt are bleak if they there is no pre-poll alliance. In such a backdrop, the Opposition parties are planning to form a pre-poll alliance. They will also take a call on the common minimum programme.

