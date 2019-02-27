N Chandrababu Naidu to attend opposition meet in Delhi today

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will leave for New Delhi on Wednesday afternoon

for attending the non-BJP parties’ meeting to be organised by the Congress. During their first meeting, the parties have taken an in-principle decision on forming a pre-poll alliance against the BJP-led NDA. The Wednesday meeting is expected to take a final decision on the alliance plan.

The Opposition leaders feel that even if the BJP-led NDA gets less number of seats than the parties opposing it, the chances of the President inviting them for forming govt are bleak if they there is no pre-poll alliance. In such a backdrop, the Opposition parties are planning to form a pre-poll alliance. They will also take a call on the common minimum programme.