Normalcy returns in Ongole in Andhra Pradesh after TDP-YSRC clash

While five cases have been registered against activists of both parties, II Town Circle Inspector sent to vacancy reserve.

Published: 27th February 2019 05:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2019 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

TDP YSRC clash Ongole

Tension prvailed between TDP and YSRCP workers near Thurpu Kamma Palem during YSRCP office opening in Ongole on Monday. (Express Photo)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Normalcy returned to Ongole after two days of tension between TDP and YSRCP activists who pelted stones at each other on Monday, forcing police to use mild force to disperse them. Five cases have been registered against the activists of both parties regarding the incidents that took place in connection to the inauguration ceremony of the YSRC office in Turpu Kammapalem.

Speaking to media after his visit to II Town Police Station here on Tuesday, Prakasam SP Koya Praveen said, “Due to negligence in taking necessary steps to prevent the incidents, II Town circle inspector Rambabu has been sent to vacancy reserve and also an inquiry is initiated into the entire episode.” He added special teams will be formed to identify the culprits and assured to take steps for prevention of such incidents in the future.

With this, the ceremony for the inauguration of YSRCP office was postponed. On Monday night, unknown persons damaged window panes of a car belonging to A Sri Hari, who seeks to join YSRC and played an active role in the incident at Turpu Kammapalem on Monday. A case in regard to this was registered in Two-Town police station.

Police are also probing the issue regarding tearing of flexies that were installed by YSRC activists after getting the magistrate’s permission. Meanwhile, YSRC leaders were booked basing on a complaint by special party police-constable G Peda Pithchaih, who suffered a head injury in the clash. Another case was registered against TDP activists for beating a constable. A total of 15 YSRC and 12 TDP activists were booked.

Meanwhile, YSRC district president and former minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy said the party office at Turpu Kammapalem would be opened shortly. He alleged that police coordinated with TDP to stop YSRC’s event. “YSRC is collecting all evidence to complain to the Election Commission on the failure of police in the district headquarters,” he said. Meanwhile, TDP leader K Pullaiah held YSRC responsible for Monday’s incident.

