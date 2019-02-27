Poverty, illiteracy and alcoholism cause behind Vishakhapatnam's Gajuwaka tragedy

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: For 25-year-old Durga, mother of three girl children, it is a relief on Tuesday after she saw her husband Appanna who was in critical condition in the last few days. Seven people died and nine were hospitalized after consuming industrial spirit mistaking it for liquor. The bereaved families are yet to recover from the shock. With all the families being rag-pickers for the last 10-15 years, barring a few who go to school, the rest continue with the family tradition of rag picking. The victims are being treated at the KGH. Drinking liquor is a habit for them after they come stressed with the rag picking work in the dump yard.

They are all part of the 100 families residing in the ST Colony of Pedagantyada in Gajuwaka. With a majority of them married in childhood, none has studied beyond Class V. Finding no jobs and due to lack of any interest in studies, a majority of them become rag-pickers, earning about Rs 200- Rs 300 daily. For these people, including elderly women, consuming alcohol is a daily routine. Finding a can with liquid in the dump yard, Appayamma smelt it and found it to be like alcohol and consumed it after sharing it with others. “My husband too drank a glass of liquid and when he returned home, he felt uneasy in throat and stomach. Soon, we heard that Appayamma had died. We immediately took my husband to the hospital along with others. After two of them died on way to the hospital, I was worried about the future of my child if something untoward happens to my husband,” said Durga, wife of Appanna.

With three girl children, one of them an infant, Durga’s family members too are rag-pickers and she was married to one who is also a rag-picker at the age of 13. Many girls got married around the same age as men of the same community. “Since I was a child, I saw my parents pick rags which I pursued later. They never asked me to go to school because we did not even have money for our survival. There were circumstances when people in my family died of alcohol addiction. After seeing so many things, I will not let my children stop their education,” said Durga.

It’s not just Durga, many other women, who got married at a very young age, want to lead a better life and educate their children. Some of the bereaved families have three to four children who are now in a helpless situation after they lost their breadwinners. Majority of the children are also school dropouts who got into rag picking. “Those days we did not have schools and nobody encouraged us to study. Since it is difficult to earn money, our children joined us in the profession. Among the dead is my cousin who has two children. His wife is also a rag-picker. There are many who studied but have no jobs. Unless the government helps us with a dole or provide jobs, their lives will not improve,” said Appamma, a resident of the ST Colony.