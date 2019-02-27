Home States Andhra Pradesh

Three held in West Godavari Buddhist cave murder case

The stolen mobile phone of Dharani Sri, who was killed at Guntupalli Buddhist caves, has reportedly led the police to her killer.

Published: 27th February 2019 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2019 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

Police meeting Eluru

West Godavari SP Ravi Prakash explaining during a review meeting conducted by Eluru range DIG in Eluru on Tuesday. (Express Photo)

By Express News Service

ELURU: The stolen mobile phone of Dharani Sri, who was killed at Guntupalli Buddhist caves, has reportedly led the police to her killer. The suspect, P Raju, and two of his relatives are being questioned for their alleged involvement in the attack on the victim and her boyfriend T Naveen Kumar.

According to sources, Raju hails from Mylavaram of Krishna district and was visiting his in-laws’ house at G Kothapalli in Dwaraka Tirumala. Police investigation revealed that Raju was previously involved in attacking and robbing couples at isolated locations. However, no case was filed against him yet. He also loved to hunt birds and small animals.

On Sunday, the suspect went to the caves from his sister’s place at Kamavarapukota. The police said: “Raju may have attacked Naveen Kumar first from the back. After he fell unconscious, he sexually assaulted the girl and then smashed her head to a boulder, leading to her death.”

The cops explained Raju took away the couple’s mobile phones. Later, he damaged Naveen’s while Dharani’s phone was still with him. Using the phone’s network, Raju was traced. They added his two brother-in-laws might also be present when the murder took place.

The trio are being interrogated at an undisclosed location. Meanwhile, the police are investigating whether this is the first case involving Raju or if he was involved in similar cases. In a related development, the functioning of security staff at the caves is also under the scanner with locals leveling allegations that they are hand in glove with miscreants who target lovers who come to the caves. They alleged that some staff alert the miscreants who take photographs of the lovers, and blackmail and rob them of their valuables.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Guntupalli Buddhist caves murder AP Buddhist Caves girl murder West Godavari Eluru police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sushma Swaraj. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Sushma Swaraj raises Pulwama concerns with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi
Pakistan Prime Minsiter Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
Imran Khan says Pak capable of crossing borders and taking military action in Indian territory
Gallery
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
Two persons died after a Mi-17 transport chopper crashed on Wednesday in Budgam district, officials said. (Photo | AFP)
IAF helicopter crashes in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp