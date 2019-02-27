Tough competition for TDP tickets in West Godavari

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Keen on finalizing the list of candidates for the Assembly and general elections at the earliest, Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu is busy meeting TDP leaders across the State. On Tuesday, Naidu met leaders under Eluru and Narsapur Parliamentary segments.

The TDP won all the Parliament and Assembly seats in West Godavari district in the 2014 election, except one by BJP, which was its ally at that time. Mentioning the same, Naidu asserted that the party should win all seats in the district this time around. The TDP government has resolved every issue in the district during the last four-and-a-half years and there is nothing left to do except industrialization, Naidu claimed.

Stating that the district stands ahead in agriculture and horticulture, Naidu said that MSME parks are coming up in all the 15 Assembly constituencies.

As there is a stiff competition among party leaders for several Assembly seats in the district, Naidu is learned to have kept the decision on many segments on pending. He made it clear that positions will be given only for those who work for the party. “There is no dearth in positions as we will be able to accommodate upto 250 leaders as MPs, MLAs and MLCs besides providing opportunities for more leaders in the form of ZP chairpersons, mayors, municipal chairpersons and other nominated posts,” he said and wanted the leaders to strive for winning all the seats.

“Party activists should compete for each other to ensure the victory of party candidates. There should be competition among party cadre in all the 15 Assembly constituencies for guiding the party to huge victory, which will be the base for giving positions to leaders in the future,’’ Naidu said. During the meeting with West Godavari district leaders as well as the teleconference organised in the morning, Naidu alleged that YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is conspiring to turn AP into another Bihar by encouraging rowdyism.

“Women and children cannot have safety and businessmen will face obstacles if YSRC comes to power. Chittoor, Ongole, Denduluru and Kondaveedu incidents proved the YCRS conspiracy to create tension in the State. YSRC is also trying to create caste-based disturbances,’’ he alleged.