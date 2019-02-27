Home States Andhra Pradesh

Tough competition for TDP tickets in West Godavari

CM N Chandrababu Naidu has told leaders to aim for a clean sweep in the district where the party had performed well in the 2014 elections.

Published: 27th February 2019 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2019 11:17 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu

AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Keen on finalizing the list of candidates for the Assembly and general elections at the earliest, Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu is busy meeting TDP leaders across the State. On Tuesday, Naidu met leaders under Eluru and Narsapur Parliamentary segments.

The TDP won all the Parliament and Assembly seats in West Godavari district in the 2014 election, except one by BJP, which was its ally at that time. Mentioning the same, Naidu asserted that the party should win all seats in the district this time around. The TDP government has resolved every issue in the district during the last four-and-a-half years and there is nothing left to do except industrialization, Naidu claimed.
Stating that the district stands ahead in agriculture and horticulture, Naidu said that MSME parks are coming up in all the 15 Assembly constituencies.

As there is a stiff competition among party leaders for several Assembly seats in the district, Naidu is learned to have kept the decision on many segments on pending. He made it clear that positions will be given only for those who work for the party.  “There is no dearth in positions as we will be able to accommodate upto 250 leaders as MPs, MLAs and MLCs besides providing opportunities for more leaders in the form of ZP chairpersons, mayors, municipal chairpersons and other nominated posts,” he said and wanted the leaders to strive for winning all the seats.

“Party activists should compete for each other to ensure the victory of party candidates. There should be competition among party cadre in all the 15 Assembly constituencies for guiding the party to huge victory, which will be the base for giving positions to leaders in the future,’’ Naidu said. During the meeting with West Godavari district leaders as well as the teleconference organised in the morning, Naidu alleged that YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is conspiring to turn AP into another Bihar by encouraging rowdyism.

“Women and children cannot have safety and businessmen will face obstacles if YSRC comes to power. Chittoor, Ongole, Denduluru and Kondaveedu incidents proved the YCRS conspiracy to create tension in the State. YSRC is also trying to create caste-based disturbances,’’ he alleged.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
N Chandrababu Naidu TDP TDP Wes Godavari 2019 Andhra Pradesh elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sushma Swaraj. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Sushma Swaraj raises Pulwama concerns with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi
Pakistan Prime Minsiter Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
Imran Khan says Pak capable of crossing borders and taking military action in Indian territory
Gallery
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
Two persons died after a Mi-17 transport chopper crashed on Wednesday in Budgam district, officials said. (Photo | AFP)
IAF helicopter crashes in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp