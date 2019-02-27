Voices against PM Modi’s visit to Port City grow louder; parties, TUs plan protests

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Opposition to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the city is mounting. Various political parties, trade unions and social groups are gearing up to greet the Prime Minister with black flag demonstrations and dharnas. The city is likely to witness a series of protests on Wednesday and Thursday.

Speaking at a round table organised by all trade unions in the city, CITU State secretary Ch Narasinga Rao said industrial workers would stage black-flag demonstrations as part of ‘Modi go back’ protest on March 1. He said the Modi government had done gross injustice to the State by denying special status, and railway zone and also non-implementation of the provisions in the Bifurcation Act.

He said the BJP, which promised to give 10 years of special status during 2014 elections, had failed to honour its promise. It would be a boon for local youth if the railway zone was sanctioned. Besides, shortage of rakes for industries will be solved if the zone headquarters is located in Visakhapatnam. He said it was not proper on the part of the Prime Minister to visit the city without fulfilling the promises.

AITUC leader M Manmadha Rao said the Modi government had deceived the people of Andhra Pradesh. The government was resorting to privatisation of PSUs. Under its rule, the middle class people suffered due to demonetisation, GST and hike in petrol prices. Leaders of steel plant employees’ union, INTUC, LIC employees’ union and other trade unions vowed to make the anti-Modi protest programmes a grand success.

Meanwhile, TDP MLAs Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar, P V G R Naidu alias Ganababu and V Ramakrishna Babu held separate dharnas at Gandhi statue, NAD Kotha Road and MVP Colony demanding that Modi honour bifurcation promises. The dharna camps echoed with slogans of ‘Modi go back’ and ‘railway zone and special status right of AP’ slogans. Speaking at the dharna camp near GVMC office, Ganesh Kumar gave a call to the people of the city to boycott Modi’s meeting as he failed to fulfil the promises made in the Bifurcation Act. He urged the people to join protest programmes on March 1.

MLC P V N Madhav said the BJP government had sanctioned three smart cities to the State, sanctioned LED streetlights for Visakhapatnam and implemented most of the promises. He criticised the parties for planning to hold protest programmes against the PM’s visit.

Meanwhile, CPI and CPM decided to take out a protest rally from railway station to GVMC office with a dummy rail for not granting railway zone.

CM shoots off letter to Goyal

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu shot off a letter to Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal requesting him to take immediate action to establish a new railway zone at Visakhapatnam as per the provisions of AP Re-organisation Act, 2014.