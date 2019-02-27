World Bank’s assistance for irrigation projects

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The State government is banking on projects under the ‘Neeru Chettu’ scheme to make Agency areas go green. As part of it, World Bank and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) have sanctioned `21.05 crore and `30 crore respectively to carry out irrigation works in East Godavari district.

“This amount will be utilised to dig ponds and tanks to conserve water, , construct revetments, repair culverts, and similar works,” Irrigation department superintending engineer (SE) Krishna Rao said.

So far, 23 ponds--including Bondavani Cheruvu in Yeleswaram mandal, Muthyalamma Cheruvu in Jaggampeta and Tirupati Cheruvu--will be developed in the district, he added. However, the authorities are likely to invite fresh tenders since the response to the previous one was poor.