YSR Congress refutes rumours on changing capital; says Amaravati will remain so

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Amid reports that the YSRC, if voted to power, will shift the State capital to Donakonda, the Opposition party on Tuesday made it clear that Amaravati will remain as the capital. There were rumours that the YSRC will shift the capital city to Donakonda in an apparent bid to financially target the TDP leaders who have allegedly amassed vast extent of lands in the capital region to benefit from the development of the area.

The rumours created concern among the locals as they feared that the development will stall if the capital is shifted to some other place. In an apparent bid to put to rest the rumours, the first meeting of the party’s Manifesto Committee discussed the issue and made amply clear that Amaravati will remain as the State capital. “Amaravati is the capital of AP. There is no doubt in it and there should not be any room for rumours and apprehensions. The YSRC is committed to the development of the capital,’’ Manifesto Committee chairman Umareddy Venkateswarlu said after the meeting.

He added that some vested interests are resorting to propaganda for political benefits. “We will include this (Amaravati as capital) also in our manifesto,’’ the senior leader said. The Manifesto Committee also discussed the Special Category Status and other issues. “Our manifesto will include the promise that we will fight for SCS,’’ he said. Venkateswarlu said the manifesto will include the issues that came to the notice of party chief Jagan Mohan Reddy during his marathon Praja Sankalpa Yatra.

Issues to find a place in YSRC Manifesto