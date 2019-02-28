Andhra loses Rs 7000 Crore with formation of new railway zone: Chandrababu Naidu

Home States Andhra Pradesh

Naidu asked his cadre to carry out demonstrations holding torches, bike rallies wearing black shirts and release black balloons.

AMRAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam party national president N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday alleged that injustice was meted out in the formation of new railway zone as the lucrative cargo section was allocated to Odisha state.

Addressing TDP leaders through teleconference here, the Chief Minister said that the cargo section of the railway, which fetches Rs 7,000 crore income, was given to Odisha state while the passenger section was allocated to AP.

There are more recruitments in the Odisha state than AP. By allocating the cargo section to Odisha, AP would lose Rs 7,000 income, he regretted.

Naidu asked his cadre to carry out demonstrations holding torches, bike rallies wearing black shirts and release black balloons to register protest against the injustice of allocating the lucrative cargo section to Odisha state.

''The announcement of formation of new railway zone is another deception of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Modi should step in AP after fulfilling all AP Reorganisation Act 2014 provisions'' he slammed.

The Opposition YSRCP expresses happiness over the announcement of railway zone without highlighting the loss to the state, he said, and asked his cadre to take this to people.

Taking a dig at YSRCP president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, the Chief Minister ridiculed that Jagan Reddy performed housewarming ceremony in his newly constructed house yesterday, he left for Hyderabad.

''Jagan Reddy does not have consistency and reliability'', he flayed. Meanwhile, Srikakulam TDP MP K Rammohan Naidu hailed the announcement of formation of new railway zone.

However, he demanded to incorporate Palasa, Jadupudi, Manda Road, Summa Devi, Ichchapuram, Baruva and Sompet railway stations in the new zone.

