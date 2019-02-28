Deity’s celestial ride enthrals devotees in Tirupati

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: On the fourth day of annual Brahmotsavams, Lord Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy flanked by His two consorts Sridevi and Bhudevi took a celestial ride on the Kalpavriksha Vahanam here on Wednesday.

Chanting of the Vedic hymns along with traditional dances of several artistes, during the procession, added to the festive environment.

Tirupati JEO B Lakshmikantham, Temple Deputy EO Dhananjeyulu, AEO Lakshmaiah, superintendent Chengalrayulu and large number of devotees took part.