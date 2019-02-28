Driver dies after truck catches fire in AP

By Express News Service

NELLORE: A driver was burnt alive when fire erupted in the engine of the truck in the early hours of Wednesday. The coal-laden truck was heading towards Mantralayam from Krishnapatnam Port.

When the vehicle reached Naidupalem Cross Road, it was hit by another truck from behind. The driver got stuck in the cabin of the truck bearing registration number AP 04 TT 8919. He was charred to death after fire erupted in the engine. Passers-by informed the police and fire tenders, who rushed to the spot and doused the flames.

“The incident occurred due to rash driving of the truck driver. He had overtaken two trucks and further hit another truck from behind at Naidupalem Cross Road. The deceased was from Yerraguntla in Kadapa district. A case was registered and investigation is on,” said Venkatachalam sub-inspector.