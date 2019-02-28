Ex-corporator murder: Prime suspect nabbed in AP

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A day after the former Congress corporator B Vijaya Reddy was found murdered in her flat at NGGOs Colony in Akkayyapalem, it is learnt that the police have nabbed Hemanth, the prime suspect in the murder.

According to the IV Town Police Station, Vijaya and her husband B Vishnu Reddy, a bank employee, were planning to sell their flat.

In this connection, Hemanth and Radhika alias Radha from Bheemili wanted to be agents for selling the flat and had visited Vijaya’s flat recently.

The police, who had suspected Hemanth as prime accused, conducted search operation with special teams and nabbed him. He is being questioned by the police.