Kurnool Municipal Corporation official in Anti-Corruption Bureau net

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: The sleuths of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday caught an assistant city planning officer of Kurnool Municipal Corporation (KMC) red-handed, while he was accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 from a businessman for issuing house site plans.

According to ACB DSP V Jayaram Raju, KMC assistant city planner Sastry Sabnam demanded Rs 20,000 from Pawan Kumar. Vexed with the attitude of the official, Pawan Kumar lodged a complaint with the ACB officials.

Following which, the ACB sleuths conducted a raid at the KMC office and caught the official red-handed.