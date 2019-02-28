Newspapers made government accountable: Turlapati Kutumba Rao

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Increasing number of newspapers has made the government more accountable, Padma Shri Turlapati Kutumba Rao said during the inauguration ceremony of the Newspaper Club in Bapatla on Wednesday.

“Press freedom is of utmost importance as it is a powerful tool to propagate political ideas. Therefore, several Acts were introduced to suppress this by the governments,” he said.“In 1824, Raja Ram Mohan Roy had protested against a resolution to restrict freedom of the press,” he said.

He recalled contributions by James Augustus Hicky, the father of Indian press, who started the Hicky Bengal Gazette, which was soon closed down as it was critical of the British rule.