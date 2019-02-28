Pyapili SI opens fire at thieves on NH 44

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Police opened three rounds of fire in air in order to catch three thieves on National Highway 44 near Pyapili in Kurnool district on Wednesday. While the cops managed to arrest one thief, two others escaped.

According to Pyapili SI Maruthi Shankar, acting on a tip-off that three notorious thieves belonging to Kothar village in Karnataka State, were going to Anantapur from Bethamcharla via NH 44, Dhone police tried to nab the trio, but they escaped in a four-wheeler.

On receipt of information, the Pyapili sub-inspector Maruthi Shakar rushed to the NH 44 and opened three rounds of fire in air. While the Pyapili police managed to nab Khaja, Lokesh and Rakesh gave police the slip.