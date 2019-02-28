Rallies, dharnas held to protest Modi's AP visit

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Rallies and dharnas were organised here on Wednesday to oppose Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the city on March 1. CPM and CPI activists took out a rally from railway station to DRM office where they staged a dharna.

Speaking on the occasion the left party leaders JV Satyanaranaya Murthy and Ch Narasinga Rao said BJP had not implemented even a single promise made in the bifurcation Act. They said people would teach BJP a lesson in the elections.

Pratyeka Hoda and Vibhajana Hameela Sadhana Samiti JAC, in association with employees’ association, launched an indefinite strike at Gandhi statue near GVMC office. Speaking at the hunger strike camp sadhana samiti president Chalasani Srinivas said railway zone inclusive of KK line should be announced. He said the agitation would continue till all the promises made in the Act are fulfilled. He appealed to parties to join the agitation to get the demands fulfilled.

APJAC Chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu said the Modi government had meted out a raw deal to the State by not fulfilling the promises for the last four years. He threatened that the agitation would be further intensified with all associations in the State. Representatives of various organisations participated in the protest programme.

TDP workers led by MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar continued relay hunger strike as part of the ‘Modi go back’ agitation on day two on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion Ganesh Kumar said Modi who had promised to develop the State had done little for its development.

He said Modi had no right to visit the State as he failed to implement promises made in the Act. He said prime minister was acting with vengeance against Andhra Pradesh. A large number of TDP workers and leaders participated in the programme.

Sunil Kumar Balasaria, president of Visakhapatnam TDP north Indian committee, said everyone should support Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu as he is striving for development of the State though he was hardly getting funds from the Centre.