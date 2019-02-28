Home States Andhra Pradesh

Rallies, dharnas held to protest Modi's AP visit

Speaking on the occasion the left party leaders JV Satyanaranaya Murthy and Ch Narasinga Rao said BJP  had not implemented even a single promise made in the bifurcation Act.

Published: 28th February 2019 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2019 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

Members of the Pratyeka Hoda and Vibhajana Hameela Samithi JAC, led by Chalasani Srinivas, on indefinite fast in Vizag on Wednesday | G satyanarayana

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Rallies and dharnas were organised here on Wednesday to oppose Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the city on March 1. CPM and CPI activists took out a rally from railway station to DRM office where they staged a dharna.

Speaking on the occasion the left party leaders JV Satyanaranaya Murthy and Ch Narasinga Rao said BJP  had not implemented even a single promise made in the bifurcation Act. They said people would teach BJP a lesson in the elections.

Pratyeka Hoda and Vibhajana Hameela Sadhana Samiti JAC, in association with employees’ association, launched an indefinite strike at Gandhi statue near GVMC office. Speaking at the hunger strike camp sadhana samiti president Chalasani Srinivas said railway zone inclusive of KK line should be announced. He said the agitation would continue till all the promises made in the Act are fulfilled. He appealed to parties to join the agitation to get the demands fulfilled.

APJAC Chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu said the Modi government had meted out a raw deal to the State by not fulfilling the promises for the last four years. He threatened that the agitation would be further intensified with all associations in the State. Representatives of various organisations participated in the protest programme.

TDP workers led by MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar continued relay hunger strike as part of the ‘Modi go back’ agitation on day two on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion Ganesh Kumar said Modi who had promised to develop the State had done little for its development.

He said Modi had no right to visit the State as he failed to implement promises made in the Act. He said prime minister was acting with vengeance against Andhra Pradesh. A large number of TDP workers and leaders participated in the programme.

Sunil Kumar Balasaria, president of Visakhapatnam TDP north Indian committee, said everyone should support Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu as he is striving for development of the State though he was hardly getting funds from the Centre.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Modi Modi visit Protest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Extremely happy that Wing Commander Abhinandan will be back - IAF
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
Sending Indian pilot home as a peace gesture, Imran Khan says
Gallery
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
Two persons died after a Mi-17 transport chopper crashed on Wednesday in Budgam district, officials said. (Photo | AFP)
IAF helicopter crashes in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp