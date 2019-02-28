Successive governments neglected Rayalaseema: K Pawan Kalyan

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Jana Sena party president K Pawan Kalyan has stressed the need for a change in leadership. He also made it clear that he would not align with the TDP or the YSRCP in the ensuing elections.

Addressing a road show here on Wednesday, he said that Rayalaseema has been neglected by the successive governments. “We will align only with the Left parties,” he added.

The Jana Sena chief said that Rayalasema is drought-hit, but the leaders here are rich. “When the people are hit by drought, the leaders are looting thousands of crores and buying thousands of acres of land. I have not come to this place to ask for votes, but only to instill confidence among people,” he said.

Pawan said that even though several Chief Ministers of united AP hail from Rayalaseema, the region remained backward. He lamented that the fields of farmers do not get water, but the fields of leaders are getting sufficient water. “I have entered politics to usher in change,” he said.

He promised to provide insurance cover of `10 lakh to each person, fee reimbursement, free education and drinking water. He made it clear that he differed with Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he did not grant special status to AP.

Pawan found fault with the YSRCP for boycotting Assembly sessions. “The YSRCP leaders have forgotten their responsibility,” he alleged. Earlier, the Jana Sena chief was accorded a grand welcome when he entered Kadapa district at Duvvuru. The party activists took out a huge rally to Annamayya Circle.

Party leaders Nadendla Manohar, Sunkara Srinivas and Gurrappa were present.