Thunderstorms likely for a couple of days in AP

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: After sweltering heat conditions for the past two days, temperatures have come down a bit in several districts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh, giving relief to the denizens. The formation of dark clouds and thunderstorm activity on Wednesday recorded incidents of isolated spells of rainfall and gusty winds at many places.

The change in weather conditions were attributed to formation of trough at mean sea level over Equatorial Indian Ocean. The trough from interior Odisha to North Interior Karnataka has also become less marked.

Under its influence, maximum temperatures at many places dropped to normal in Coastal Andhra Pradesh, while it was the same in Rayalaseema.

The highest maximum temperature of 39 degree Celsius was recorded at Kadapa, 38 degree Celsius at Nandyal and Tirupati. Cities in Coastal AP recorded temperatures between 32 degree Celsius and 34 degree Celsius.

According to IMD Scientist Naga Ratna, drop in temperatures will continue for another couple of days.