With polls ahead, TDP, YSRC use NTR, YSR biopics to woo voters

Published: 28th February 2019 09:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2019 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

By K V Ramana
Express News Service

GUNTUR: The elections are around the corner and political parties are leaving no stone unturned for wooing the voters in the State.  

The ruling TDP and Opposition YSRC are reportedly using ‘Mahanayakudu’ and ‘Yatra’, the biopics of TDP founder late NT Rama Rao and former Chief Minister late Y S Rajasekhara Reddy respectively,  for wooing voters.  

For instance, the leaders of the TDP and YSRC are purchasing tickets at concessional rates from theatres and distributing the same to the party cadre and followers free of cost at Sattenapalle Assembly  constituency in Guntur district in the last two days.

The second part of ‘Mahanayakudu’ starring NTR’s son and Tollywood superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna is running in Saikrishna theatre and ‘Yatra’ starring Mollywood megastar Mammootty is running at Lakshmi theatre in the constituency.  

State Assembly Speaker Kodela Siva Prasad Rao is the sitting MLA of Sattenapalle Assembly constituency. In the 2014 elections, Kodela defeated YSRC leader Ambati Rambabu. Interestingly, both the leaders will lock horns from the constituency again in the ensuing Assembly elections as both the parties have confirmed their candidature.

Sources said that both the candidates are trying to attract voters by offering free movie tickets. In fact, sources said many villagers are utilising the opportunity.   

“The true followers of YSR want to see his story on silver screen and we are giving tickets to those who are not in a position to spend more than Rs 100,”  YSRC leader said.

“They theatres are collecting up to Rs 300 per ticket on the first day as ‘Yatra’ is a big hit. We are giving free tickets to poor villagers and party workers. The remaining people are watching the movie by spending from their own pockets,” he said.

TDP leaders said party leadership is buying  ‘Mahanayakudu’ tickets and local leaders are distributing the same to party cadre and others.

TAGS
Biopics TDP YSRC NTR YSR

