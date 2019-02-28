YSRC files plaint against Gurazala CI Rama Rao

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: YSRC leaders filed a complaint with Guntur range IG RP Meena here on Wednesday against Gurazala Circle Inspector Rama Rao for showing bias towards the party and supporting the ruling TDP.

YSRC Gurazala Assembly segment in-charge Kasu Mahesh Reddy, Sattenapalli in-charge and State official spokesperson Ambati Rambabu, Narasaraopet Parliamentary Constituency in-charge L Srikrishnadevarayalu and others submitted a representation to the IG for action in this regard.

Mahesh Reddy demanded that an inquiry be conducted against Rama Rao for his alleged political prejudice.