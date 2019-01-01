Decks cleared, AP HC to function from today

R Rajashekar Rao By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the decks cleared for functioning of separate high courts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana from New Year, employees and lawyers of Andhra Pradesh at the High Court of Judicature in Hyderabad left for Andhra Pradesh capital Amaravati on Monday in special buses. Some employees turned emotional on leaving Hyderabad.

The bifurcation of judiciary took place after four and half years after the combined State was divided in 2014. The erstwhile high court of Andhra Pradesh was set up on Nov 5, 1956 under the State Reorganization Act, 1956, and it was renamed as Hyderabad High Court after the bifurcation of AP. It has been serving as the common High Court for both the Telugu states since June 2014 when Andhra Pradesh was bifurcated to carve out Telangana state.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court refused to take up for immediate hearing a petition filed by AP High Court Advocates’ for postponing shifting of High Court to Amaravati till the construction of High Court building was completed there. The Apex Court, however, directed the registry to list the matter for hearing on Wednesday (Jan 2). At present, the Court is on vacation since Dec 17 and will re-open on Jan 2.

The petitioners association and its members K Sitaram and K Jagan Mohan Reddy, in their plea, urged the Apex Court to defer shifting of the High Court till completion of permanent high court premises at Amaravati. The matter would become infructuous if the petition was not heard before Jan 1, it noted.

They further pointed out that the AP government has recently proposed to house the new high court at the chief minister’s camp office and that the construction of new building was incomplete and may take about 10 more months for its completion.

The association had also made a representation to the President on Dec 29, presenting their plight regarding the inaccurate exercise to start the new high court in the proposed camp office, they added.

As per the gazette notification issued on Dec 26, 10 judges shall cease to be the judges of the Hyderabad High Court and shall become the judges of the High Court for the State of Telangana with effect from Jan 1. Justices PV Sanjay Kumar, MS Ramachandra Rao, A Rajasheker Reddy, P Naveen Rao, C Kodandaram Chowdary, B Siva Sankara Rao, Shameem Akther, P Keshava Rao, Abhinand Kumar Shavili and T Amarnath Goud are among the judges for Telangana High Court.

Later, another order was issued stating that Justice TBN Radhakrishnan (Chief Justice), Justices Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and V Ramasubramanian, who are from other high courts and presently working in Hyderabad High Court, will continue to work in the High Court for Telangana. With this the number of judges will become 13, including the CJ.

As for AP, 16 judges of common High Court shall cease to be judges of the present high court and shall become the judges of the AP high court at Amaravati with effect from Jan 1.Justices Ramesh Ranganathan (presently working as chief justice of Uttarakhand high court), C Praveen Kumar, SV Bhatti, AV Sesha Sai, Dama Seshadri Naidu (presently working on transfer as judge of Kerala high court), M Seetharama Murti, U Durga Prasad Rao, T Sunil Chowdary, M Satyanarayana Murthy, G Shyam Prasad, J Uma Devi, N Balayogi, T Rajani, DVSS Somayajulu, K Vijaya Lakshmi and M Ganga Rao are among the judges for the AP high court. In a separate order, Justice Chagari Praveen Kumar, senior-most judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court, was appointed as the Acting Chief Justice of the said high court with effect from Jan 1, 2019.

The High Court recently issued a notification regarding list of final allocation of judicial officers working in the states of AP and Telangana. The list of officers allocated to AP stands at 539 and Telangana with 362.

As per the list allocating judicial officers to AP, there are 110 district judges, 132 senior civil judges and 297 junior civil judges. As for Telangana, there are 90 district judges, 71 senior civil judges and 201 junior civil judges.

Plea to defer shifting of AP High Court quashed

A division bench of the Hyderabad HC on Monday dismissed a petition filed by advocate

PV Krishnaiah, seeking to suspend the Dec 26 gazette notification and the notification issued for appointment of Acting Chief Justice for AP High Court. He urged the Court to issue directions to the authorities to establish AP High Court at Amaravati only after seeking and obtaining resolution from the AP State Legislative Assembly.