Four students enroute New Year bash killed in accident

GUNTUR: Four engineering students were killed after their speeding car hit a road divider before ramming into a truck on the national highway at Lalpuram in Guntur city on the last day of 2018.

The victims were among the seven B Tech students of RVR&JC College who were on their way to Vijayawada in a car for New Year celebrations. The vehicle was severely damaged after it hit the road divider at 165 kmph, preliminary investigations revealed.

The local police identified the deceased as Ch Sai Ram, G Koteswara Rao and S Dhanush, who were killed on the spot, and Sk Gafoor succumbed to his injuries at Guntur Government General Hospital (GGH). The other three occupants – A Tarak Heerendra, B Koushik and A Sivaji – escaped with injuries and were responding well to treatment, the police said, adding the victims were 19-years-old and first-year students of engineering.

The car belonged to Koushik who was also driving it; he hailed from Ongole in Prakasam district. Dhanush hailed from Marturu mandal (Prakasam), Sai Ram from Pedakurapadu, Gafoor from Piduguralla, Koteswara Rao from Tummalakunta of Savalyapuram mandal. Urban Superintendent of Police Ch Vijaya Rao rushed to the spot and directed to immediately shift the injured to a hospital.