Guntur Municipal Corporation sets eye on ODF plus

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) has planned to turn the city into ODF plus category by totally restraining open defecation in the new year.

Officials have taken this decision in a bid to improve their position in Centre’s Urban Development department’s ODF rankings. The GMC has constructed 216 community toilets of the required 340 public toilets.

The municipal corporation has identified Old Bus Stand Road, Guntur Government Hospital Road, Swaraswathi Theater Centre and others for construction of the remaining.